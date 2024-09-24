Kevin Roberts address delegates during the second day of the National Conservatism conference at The Emmanuel Centre on May 16, 2023 in London, England., there’s a new contender in the race to determine which conservative can murder a dog in the most brutal way imaginable. say that around 2004, when Roberts was employed as a professor at New Mexico State University, he described the incident to several colleagues at a dinner party.

“My husband and I were stunned. First of all, that he would do such a thing. And second of all, that he would tell us about it. If I did something horrific, I would not be telling my colleagues about it,” Weisiger said. Roberts, a Trump sycophant who has headed The Heritage Foundation since 2021, has described the mission of the conservative think tank as “institutionalizing Trumpism” — a mandate he hopes to achieve through the sprawling policy prescriptionsThe so-called “project” is a sprawling handbook laying out an extreme right-wing agenda for Trump to implement should he win in November. It covers virtually every corner of the government, including immigration, abortion, climate policy, and education.

Kevin Roberts The Heritage Foundation Conservative Politics Dog Murder Trumpism

