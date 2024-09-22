Connecticut Sun Shut Down Fever In Playoff Opener

The Connecticut Sun defeated the Indiana Fever 93-69 in their first playoff matchup since 2016. The Sun's stifling defense, anchored by veteran Alyssa Bonner , proved to be too much for the Fever. Bonner effectively guarded Indiana's leading scorer, NaLyssa Smith, throughout the game, impacting her shot selection and overall performance. Connecticut employed a variety of defensive strategies, switching defenders and using different looks, which contributed to Clark's shooting struggles.

While Bonner played a significant role, the Sun's team defense was ultimately responsible for limiting Indiana's offensive output

