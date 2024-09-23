Connecticut Man Indicted in Massive Counterfeit Pill Bust

‘At best tepid’: Polling shows ‘limited’ support for downtown San Antonio sports stadiums for Spurs, MissionsSAN ANTONIO: Get ready to enjoy mornings in the 60s by ThursdayIn this photo released by the U.S. Attorney's Office Connecticut, seized counterfeit pills are displayed Sept. 5, 2024, in East Have, Ct.

Officials said Hinton shipped more than 1,300 packages through the U.S. mail to people who bought the pills on the dark web from February 2023 to February 2024. He also gave pills to associates in Connecticut who sold them to their customers, the indictments allege.Hinton sold counterfeit oxycodone, Xanax and Adderall pills that contained methamphetamine and protonitazene, a synthetic opioid that is three time more powerful than fentanyl, federal officials said.

“This investigation reveals the constant challenges that we in law enforcement face in battling the proliferation of synthetic opioids in America,” Connecticut U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a statement.containing fentanyl and other powerful opioids are contributing to high numbers of overdoses across the country, said Stephen Belleau, acting special agent in charge of the DEA's New England field division.

