Congressional Leaders Seek Funding Deal to Avert Government Shutdown

Congress ional Democrats and Republicans have eight days to strike a funding deal before the government goes into a partial shutdown.Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson announced a new temporary government funding proposal with key amendments from the original bill he put forward earlier this month.The new bill would fund the government through Dec.

The previous version of Johnson's bill would have funded the government through March 2025, meaning funding levels would already be set in place for the newly elected president and Congress. It also came with the SAVE Act attached.earlier this month that if Republicans"don't get absolute assurances on Election Security," they should not hesitate to shut the government down.

"Since we fell a bit short of the goal line, an alternative plan is now required," Johnson wrote to his colleagues in the letter Sunday.

