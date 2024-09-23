Congressional leaders reportedly reach bipartisan spending deal to avert government shutdown

FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson , R-La., walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 11, 2024.

“While this is not the solution any of us prefer, it is the most prudent path forward under the present circumstances," Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote in a letter to colleagues, according to the AP. "As history has taught and current polling affirms, shutting the government down less than 40 days from a fateful election would be an act of political malpractice.”

Government Shutdown Spending Bill Bipartisan Deal Mike Johnson Donald Trump

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



13WHAM / 🏆 256. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fall 2024 Horoscopes for Every Sign: September to DecemberThe next few months are stacked — eclipses, Mercury retrograde, a little thing called the presidential election. What to know to make it out relatively unscathed.

Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »

38 New Movies To See In September, November, & DecemberFrom Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson saving Christmas to a Lion King prequel featuring Beyoncé, put these films on your calendar ASAP.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Weekly Horoscope: September 8 - September 14Read this weekly horoscope and see what the stars have in store for you, including what's bringing a break from the drama.

Source: TeenVogue - 🏆 481. / 51 Read more »

Weekly Horoscope: September 1 - September 7See what this weekly horoscope has in store for you, and why this week brings reflection that can propel you forward.

Source: TeenVogue - 🏆 481. / 51 Read more »

San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 4, 2024: Sizzling September with heat warnings through weekendVanessa Paz is ecstatic to join the ABC 10News team as the newest morning meteorologist. Born and raised in Chula Vista, a Hilltop High alum, it is truly a homecoming for her.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 4, 2024: Sizzling September with heat warnings through weekendVanessa Paz is ecstatic to join the ABC 10News team as the newest morning meteorologist. Born and raised in Chula Vista, a Hilltop High alum, it is truly a homecoming for her.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »