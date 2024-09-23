Congressional leaders reach deal to avert government shutdown

Congress ional leaders announced an agreement Sunday on a short-term spending bill that will fund federal agencies for about three months, averting a possible partial government shutdown when the new budget year begins Oct. 1 and pushing final decisions until after the November election.Lawmakers have struggled to get to this point as the current budget year winds to a close at month's end. At the urging of the most conservative members of his conference, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

”“While this is not the solution any of us prefer, it is the most prudent path forward under the present circumstances,' Johnson wrote. 'As history has taught and current polling affirms, shutting the government down less than 40 days from a fateful election would be an act of political malpractice.”Rep. Tom Cole, the House Appropriations Committee chairman, had said on Friday that talks were going well.“So far, nothing has come up that we can't deal with,' said Cole, R-Okla.

