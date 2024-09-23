Congressional Leaders Reach Bipartisan Spending Deal to Avert Government Shutdown

FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson , R-La., walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 11, 2024.

“While this is not the solution any of us prefer, it is the most prudent path forward under the present circumstances," Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote in a letter to colleagues, according to the AP. "As history has taught and current polling affirms, shutting the government down less than 40 days from a fateful election would be an act of political malpractice.”

Government Shutdown Spending Deal Bipartisan Agreement Mike Johnson Secret Service Funding

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michigan leaders join national bipartisan effort to push back against attacks on the election systemFormer Michigan governors and officials from both parties are joining a project aimed at preserving election integrity and boosting confidence in results ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Michigan leaders join national bipartisan effort to push back against attacks on the election systemFormer Michigan governors and officials from both parties are joining a project aimed at preserving election integrity and boosting confidence in results ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Bipartisan duo works around GOP leaders to force vote on Social Security billPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Muwekma Ohlone Tribe accuse congressional leaders of obstructing local supportA local tribe seeking federal recognition has accused congressional leaders of obstructing the process, including interfering in their efforts to gain local support from the San Jose City Council.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Congressional Leaders Avert Government Shutdown With Short-Term Spending BillCongressional leaders have reached an agreement on a short-term spending bill to fund federal agencies for three months, averting a potential government shutdown. The bill includes additional funding for the Secret Service, disaster relief, and the presidential transition, among other things.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

North Carolina GOP leaders reach spending deal to clear private school voucher waitlistRALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's Republican House and Senate leaders said Friday that they've agreed with each other on a supplemental spending

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »