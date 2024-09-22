Congressional Leaders Avert Government Shutdown With Short-Term Spending Bill

WASHINGTON — Congress ional leaders announced an agreement Sunday on a short-term spending bill that will fund federal agencies for about three months, averting a possible partial government shutdown when the new budget year begins Oct. 1 and pushing final decisions until after the November election.
People are also reading… But Johnson could not get all Republicans on board even as the party's presidential nominee, Donald Trump, insisted on that package. Trump said Republican lawmakers should not support a stopgap measure without the voting requirement, but the bill went down to defeat anyway, with 14 Republicans opposing it.
“While this is not the solution any of us prefer, it is the most prudent path forward under the present circumstances," Johnson wrote."As history has taught and current polling affirms, shutting the government down less than 40 days from a fateful election would be an act of political malpractice.
Johnson's earlier effort had no chance in the Democratic-controlled Senate and was opposed by the White House, but it did give the speaker a chance to show Trump and conservatives within his conference that he fought for their request.
