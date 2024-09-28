Congress's Chaotic Session Sets Stage for Volatile Election

Congress is off for the campaign season, as lawmakers from one of the most chaotic and unproductive legislative sessions in modern times try to persuade voters to keep them on the job.
New House Speaker Mike Johnson remains upbeat that Republicans will not only stay in control but win more seats to bolster their ranks, but it’s been an uphill slog for him during a tight election year. While Congress succeeded in avoiding a federal shutdown — which Johnson said would have been “malpractice” so close to the November election — it left town mid-week, several days earlier than scheduled, as a hurricane bore down on the Southern Gulf states. It won't return until mid-November.
Those seeking re-election in some of the most hard-fought House districts offered a preview of the conversations they will have with voters. Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, who is in a competitive race in New York, pointed to work he has done to secure needed infrastructure money for his district as well as his own various bills. One that passed the House and Senate this past week directs the U.S. Secret Service to protect Donald Trump and other major party presidential nominees by the same standards it does the president.
Congress Election Legislation Houseofrepresentatives Senate
