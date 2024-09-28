Congress Heads Home After Chaotic Session With Few Accomplishments

Congress is off for the campaign season, as lawmakers from one of the most chaotic and unproductive legislative session s in modern times try to persuade voters to keep them on the job.

House Republicans blocked not only the Biden-Harris priorities of the Democrats, he said, but "in many ways, we blocked our own agenda." "You had a group grow up in the House Republican Party who think that voting no and getting nothing done is a victory," Gingrich said Friday at the Capitol. "You've got to find a way to break up this idea that being a nihilist and getting nothing done is a success. It's not."

Many lawmakers bristled at being lumped together with what transpired in their House GOP majority. There was the weeklong fight in January 2023 to elect Kevin McCarthy as House speaker. And the nearly month-long spectacle when a small number of far-right Republicans booted him from the speaker's office. And failed bills that never got off the House floor.

"We haven't necessarily gotten everything passed," he added. "But what we have done is set a template for what needs to be done to fix these problems, whether it's the border, the economy, national security, investing in our military, cutting taxes, reducing spending." Narrowly led by Democrats under Majority Leader Schumer, the Senate has succeeded in confirming a number of Biden's judicial nominees, particularly women and people of color, to create a judiciary more representative of the nation. But senators have not been able to land many other big priorities.

