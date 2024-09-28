Congress Averts Shutdown With Temporary Funding Bill

A government shutdown has been avoided after Congress passed a temporary measure Wednesday that would keep government agencies funded into December.This will delay any final spending decision after after the Nov. 5 election.The Senate approved the measure by a vote of 78-18 shortly after the House easily approved it. The bill generally funds agencies at current levels through Dec. 20.

In the meantime, the temporary bill will mostly fund the government at current levels, with a few exceptions like the funding infusion for the Secret Service.The $231 million for the Secret Service does come with strings attached. It's contingent upon the agency complying with congressional oversight. The bill also allows the Secret Service to spend its allocations faster if needed.

Government Shutdown Funding Bill Congress Election Security

