Congress Agrees on Short-Term Spending Bill to Avert Shutdown

WASHINGTON — Congress ional leaders announced an agreement Sunday on a short-term spending bill that will fund federal agencies for about three months, averting a possible partial government shutdown when the new budget year begins Oct. 1 and pushing final decisions until after the November election. \This deal comes after intense negotiations as the current budget year winds to a close at month’s end.

At the urging of the most conservative members of his conference, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., had linked temporary funding with a mandate that would have compelled states to require proof of citizenship when people register to vote. But Johnson could not get all Republicans on board even as the party’s presidential nominee, Donald Trump, insisted on that package. Trump said Republican lawmakers should not support a stop-gap measure without the voting requirement, but the bill went down to defeat anyway, with 14 Republicans opposing it. \Bipartisan negotiations began in earnest shortly after that, with leadership agreeing to extend funding into mid-December. That gives the current Congress the ability to fashion a full-year spending bill after the Nov. 5 election, rather than push that responsibility to the next Congress and president. In a letter to Republican colleagues, Johnson said the budget measure would be “very narrow, bare-bones” and include “only the extensions that are absolutely necessary.” \“While this is not the solution any of us prefer, it is the most prudent path forward under the present circumstances,” Johnson wrote. “As history has taught and current polling affirms, shutting the government down less than 40 days from a fateful election would be an act of political malpractice.” Rep. Tom Cole, the House Appropriations Committee chairman, had said on Friday that talks were going wel

Government Shutdown Spending Bill Elections Congress Republican Party

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PennLive / 🏆 463. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Congress agrees to short-term 'bare-bones' spending bill to avoid government shutdownToday's Video Headlines

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Congress Averts Shutdown With Short-Term Spending BillCongressional leaders reached a deal on a temporary funding bill to avert a partial government shutdown. The measure extends funding for federal agencies until mid-December, pushing major budget decisions to after the November election.

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »

Congress reaches short-term deal to avoid shutdown until after electionLawmakers have struggled to get to this point as the current budget year winds to a close.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

Congress Averts Shutdown With Short-Term Spending BillCongressional leaders have reached an agreement on a short-term spending bill to fund federal agencies for three months, preventing a partial government shutdown. The bill comes after a failed attempt by House Speaker Mike Johnson to link temporary funding with a voter identification mandate.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Congress Averts Shutdown With Short-Term Spending BillCongressional leaders have reached a deal on a short-term spending bill to fund federal agencies for three months, averting a potential government shutdown and pushing final budget decisions until after the November election.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Congress Averts Government Shutdown With Short-Term Spending BillCongressional leaders reached a deal on a temporary spending bill to fund federal agencies for three months, avoiding a potential partial government shutdown when the new budget year starts. The agreement came after weeks of negotiations and internal Republican disputes.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »