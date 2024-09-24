Conflicts In Middle East And Ukraine To Loom Over Biden's UN Farewell Address

Conflicts in the Mideast and Ukraine will loom over Biden 's farewell address at the United Nations. The president is expected to use his speech Tuesday to call for a united front against Russian aggression and Iranian nuclear ambitions, while also emphasizing the importance of diplomacy and multilateralism.

