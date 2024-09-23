Concerns Rise Over Venezuelan Gangs Exploiting US Migration Program

the vast majority of migrants coming to the United States do so for the same reason as one Ecuadorian man we met in New York City, who told us he was fleeing a dangerous situation at home and the hope of work and security here.Is Biden doing enough to prevent Venezuela n gang members from entering the US?

So far, about 530,000 have taken part, including 117,000 from Venezuela, a country with which the United States has no diplomatic relationship, which means background information or their prior criminal history isconcerns have increased about members of a violent Venezuelan gang taking advantage of the program and also sneaking into the country.

They are known as Tren de Aragua and one video allegedly shows them seeming to take over an apartment complex for several hours"The policy of the Biden Administration allows any event Venezuelan, who wants to come into our country to enter here. And because the Biden Administration does not have diplomatic relationship with Venezuela, there’s no background checks or background information coming from Venezuela to the United States.

“When the Black gangs here get fed up with the illegalities and criminal activities of these migrants or non-citizens, the city of Chicago is going to go up in flames and there will be nothing the National Guard or the government can do about it."more than $400 million on migrants over the last few years, according to a new report from NBC 5 Chicago.

Migration Venezuela Gangs US Policy Security

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Concerns spread of Venezuelan prison gang causing trouble in Denver area[Email:sydney.isenbergkxxv.com]

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Colorado city officials dismiss concerns of Venezuelan gangs taking over apartment buildings: 'Overblown'Aurora city councilmembers told the Denver Post that stories of Venezuelan gang members allegedly taking over local apartment buildings were largely exaggerated.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Letters: Venezuelan gang concerns in Aurora shouldn’t be dismissed“We would be fools to ignore the fact that this gang of domestic terrorists is Venezuelan by ethnicity or heritage because saying that would be politically incorrect.” — Leonard F…

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Haitian Migrants Face Exploitation Amidst Concerns Over Venezuelan GangsThe influx of Haitian migrants into the United States has raised concerns about exploitation and the presence of dangerous Venezuelan gangs. While many Haitians are hardworking individuals who contribute to communities, there are reports of drug use and gang activity allegedly linked to the Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang designated as a foreign terrorist organization by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Haas Uralkali Legal Battle: Italian GP Concerns Rise As Team Remains Stuck In ZandvoortHaas Formula 1 team remains stranded in Zandvoort due to a missed payment deadline amidst a legal battle with former sponsor Uralkali.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Israel and Hezbollah Exchange Attacks as Concerns Rise Over Wider ConflictSee multiple perspectives from New York Post (News), Forbes, and CBS News (Online) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »