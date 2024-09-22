Company Appoints Sandra R. MacKay To Board Of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia-- -announces the appointment of Sandra R. MacKay to the Board of Directors.

Previously, Sandra was Senior Vice President, Legal of Uranerz Energy Corporation, a leading integrated producer of uranium in the United States, and Vice President, Legal of Chemetics Inc., an international engineering technology company. She held senior legal counsel positions with QLT Inc., a dual-listed biotechnology company, and Chevron Canada Limited. Sandra has a wealth of legal experience including securities law, employment law, and intellectual property law matters.

Austin has two projects in Nevada. The Kelly Creek Project is located on the Battle Mountain-Eureka gold trend in Humboldt County and the Lone Mountain Project is on the Independence-Jerritt Canyon gold trend in Elko County. Collectively, these Nevada properties comprise approximately 78.9 kmof unpatented mining claims situated in a geological environment that appears the same as the nearby Grassy Mountain Deposit that is being permitted for underground mining.

