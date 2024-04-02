Comedian Dave Thomas Flaherty Dies at 80

The comedian starred alongside John Candy and Catherine O’Hara in the beloved "SCTV,″ and later in had memorable roles in "Happy Gilmore" and "Freaks and Geeks." The Second City in Chicago He went on to star alongside John Candy and Catherine O’Hara in "SCTV,″ about a fictional TV station known as Second City Television that was stacked with buffoons in front of and behind the cameras. Flaherty’s characters included network boss Guy Caballero and the vampiric TV host Count Floyd.
He won Emmys in 1982 and 1983 for his writing on “SCTV” and continued to work in TV and film for decades. He was introduced to later generations through memorable turns as a jeering heckler in the 1996 film “Happy Gilmore” and as an old-fashioned dad in the TV comedy “Freaks and Geeks,” which ran from 1999 to 2000. “Dad was an extraordinary man, known for his boundless heart and an unwavering passion for movies from the ’40s and ’50s,” his daughter wrote in Tuesday's statemen
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »
Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »
Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »
Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »
Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »