Comedian Dave Thomas Flaherty Dies at 80

The comedian starred alongside John Candy and Catherine O’Hara in the beloved "SCTV,″ and later in had memorable roles in "Happy Gilmore" and "Freaks and Geeks." The Second City in Chicago He went on to star alongside John Candy and Catherine O’Hara in "SCTV,″ about a fictional TV station known as Second City Television that was stacked with buffoons in front of and behind the cameras. Flaherty’s characters included network boss Guy Caballero and the vampiric TV host Count Floyd.

He won Emmys in 1982 and 1983 for his writing on “SCTV” and continued to work in TV and film for decades. He was introduced to later generations through memorable turns as a jeering heckler in the 1996 film “Happy Gilmore” and as an old-fashioned dad in the TV comedy “Freaks and Geeks,” which ran from 1999 to 2000. “Dad was an extraordinary man, known for his boundless heart and an unwavering passion for movies from the ’40s and ’50s,” his daughter wrote in Tuesday's statemen

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘SCTV' star and comedian Joe Flaherty dies at 82 after an illnessThe comedian starred alongside John Candy and Catherine O’Hara in 'SCTV,″ and later in had memorable roles in 'Happy Gilmore' and 'Freaks and Geeks.'

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

‘SCTV’ star and comedian Joe Flaherty has died at 82 after an illness, his daughter saysComedian Joe Flaherty has died.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

'SCTV' star and comedian Joe Flaherty has died at 82 after an illness, his daughter saysComedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series 'SCTV,' has died. He was 82.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

‘SCTV’ star and comedian Joe Flaherty has died at 82 after an illness, his daughter saysHere are some of the leaders, newsmakers, sports legends and entertainment greats who have died so far this year.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

‘SCTV’ star and comedian Joe Flaherty has died at 82 after an illness, his daughter saysHere are some of the leaders, newsmakers, sports legends and entertainment greats who have died so far this year.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

‘SCTV’ star and comedian Joe Flaherty has died at 82 after an illness, his daughter saysComedian Joe Flaherty has died.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »