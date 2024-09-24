Columbus Teens Arrested After Crashing Stolen Van Near State House

Columbus Police said they arrested a group of 14- and 15-year-olds after they crashed a stolen van near the Ohio State House. According to Columbus police, the incident began on the east side."It’s really scary and you need to have your head on a swivel" East Columbus resident Cole Piche said. "When I was 14, I was busy playing Halo and drinking Mountain Dew in my room. I can’t believe that kids this young are getting into foolery like this.
"The challenge is we are not appropriately dealing with the teens involved in these instances," Former State Representative Tracy Maxwell Heard said. "Those are people who have been part of this life before and have turned their lives around and decided to do something different," Maxwell Heard said. "They are the people with the message they can hear."
We are the people who are instrumental in being good role models for those types of people because we lived that life and were also punished for living that life. - Sean Stevenson
Columbus Teens Stolen Car Crime Intervention
