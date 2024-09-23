Columbus' Hidden Reservoir: Largest Man-Made Water Supply in the Nation

The John R. Doutt Reservoir is located in northwest Delaware County on over 800 acres and is about 40 feet deep. (WSYX)is one you probably haven't heard of until recently. It is located in northwest Delaware County on over 800 acres and is about 40 feet deep. 'This reservoir holds more water than Griggs and O'Shaughnessy reservoirs combined,' Matt Steele with the Columbus Division of Water said. 'It holds 9.3 billion gallons of water, and eight billion of that is usable for water supply .
'This makes it the largest man-made, lined reservoir for drink supply in the nation. During the drought of 1988, Columbus nearly ran out of drinking water. The city's Division of Water realized more reserves were needed. Steele said the Doutt was part of the response they called 'Water Beyond 2000.' They partnered with the Del-Co Water Company to share the cost and some of the resources. The 'Water Beyond 2000' project recommended three reservoirs and expanded groundwater supply. The City of Columbus is planning to break ground on another reservoir by 2030 to ensure the water supply can handle the area's growth and any future droughts. By adding these additional reservoirs, the City of Columbus should have enough water supply to last through at least the year 2050. A new collector well could also be online within two to three years
