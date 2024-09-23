Columbus' Hidden Reservoir: Largest Man-Made Water Supply in the Nation

The John R. Doutt Reservoir is located in northwest Delaware County on over 800 acres and is about 40 feet deep. (WSYX)is one you probably haven't heard of until recently. It is located in northwest Delaware County on over 800 acres and is about 40 feet deep. 'This reservoir holds more water than Griggs and O'Shaughnessy reservoirs combined,' Matt Steele with the Columbus Division of Water said. 'It holds 9.3 billion gallons of water, and eight billion of that is usable for water supply .

'This makes it the largest man-made, lined reservoir for drink supply in the nation. During the drought of 1988, Columbus nearly ran out of drinking water. The city's Division of Water realized more reserves were needed. Steele said the Doutt was part of the response they called 'Water Beyond 2000.' They partnered with the Del-Co Water Company to share the cost and some of the resources. The 'Water Beyond 2000' project recommended three reservoirs and expanded groundwater supply. The City of Columbus is planning to break ground on another reservoir by 2030 to ensure the water supply can handle the area's growth and any future droughts. By adding these additional reservoirs, the City of Columbus should have enough water supply to last through at least the year 2050. A new collector well could also be online within two to three years

Water Supply Reservoir Columbus Ohio Drought Infrastructure

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox28columbus / 🏆 249. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Columbus mom seeks answers from district after daughter attacked on Columbus school busA Columbus mom demanding answers from Columbus City Schools, after she says her 11-year-old daughter was brutally attacked while riding the school bus home.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Central Ohio's hidden reservoir helps tackle drought conditionsAbout 30 million gallons of supplemental water are released each day into the Scioto River due to severe drought conditions in Columbus, thanks to a massive res

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Every Time Quentin Tarantino Dies In His Own MoviesQuentin Tarantino in Reservoir Dogs & Django Unchained

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

New research reenvisions Earth's mantle as a relatively uniform reservoirLavas from hotspots - -whether erupting in Hawaii, Samoa or Iceland -- likely originate from a worldwide, uniform reservoir in Earth's mantle, according to an evaluation of volcanic hotspots.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

New research re-envisions Earth's mantle as a relatively uniform reservoirLavas from hotspots—whether erupting in Hawaii, Samoa or Iceland—likely originate from a worldwide, uniform reservoir in Earth's mantle, according to an evaluation of volcanic hotspots published in Nature Geoscience.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

The 'Reservoir Dogs' Heist Featured a Real-Life Career CriminalDaniel Cruse is a writer at Collider who focuses on crime films, classic movies, action, martial arts, and horror cinema.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »