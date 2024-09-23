Columbus Faith Leaders Call For Change In City School Board

Enough is enough -- that's the message coming from Columbus faith leaders . A group of local pastors are speaking out about the ongoing drama with the Columbus city school board .They told ABC 6 that the constant in-fighting is taking away from the important work impacting thousands of students and families -- and, if they can't get the job done, board members need to go.Three Columbus faith leaders , three congregations, three powerful voices all pushing for change.
It’s time for the school board, union leaders and city officials to work with faith leaders year-round, not just when they need our help,” said Pastor Frederick LaMarr. “We are calling for collaboration that starts long before election season, with the goal of putting our students and families first.”
Every child in Columbus deserves a high-quality education. Our combined responsibility is to create an educational system that supports their growth and potential. This requires thoughtful, solution-oriented approaches that address the unique needs of our students and their families.
