Columbus Artist Uses Migraines as Inspiration

She was always interested in art from a very young age. In elementary school, she fell in love with painting. However, her art came to a stop at 14 years old when she became ill with meningitis in 2018. She lost her vision for six months and experienced chronic migraines from the virus.Cooper eventually regained her sight, but she still battles migraines. She said she didn’t let the virus steal her passion for art. She used her pain through her migraines to make something beautiful.

On the backpack are tags with her portrait and her story. Cooper said she hopes her story inspires others.

