Columbia University President Apologizes For NYPD Use During Pro-Palestine Protests

Columbia University Interim President Katrina Armstrong apologized Tuesday for the school’s utilization of the New York City Police Department during pro- Palestine campus protests.that Armstrong said NYPD 's arrests of more than 200 people in April inflicted “harm” on the campus.

Armstrong reportedly noted that Columbia is trying to “redouble” the school police force, which includes “public safety” officers.

Columbia University NYPD Protests Palestine Apology

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News4SA / 🏆 251. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Columbia interim president apologizes for NYPD involvement in pro-Palestine protestsColumbia University Interim President Katrina Armstrong said Tuesday she is 'incredibly sorry' to those 'hurt' by the involvement of law enforcement.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Columbia's interim president apologizes to protesters who occupied campus for 'hurt' caused by NYPDColumbia University interim president Katrina Armstrong apologized to students and anti-Israel protesters who were 'hurt' by the NYPD when they cleared the campus last school year.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

University of Cincinnati provost Valerio Ferme named new president of New Mexico State UniversityValerio Ferme has been chosen as the new president of New Mexico State University. The school made the announcement Thursday. Ferme had been the executive vice president for academic affairs and provost of the University of Cincinnati since 2021. He succeeds former NMSU president and chancellor Dan Arvizu, who stepped down in 2023.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Columbia University protester who demanded ‘humanitarian aid’ for anti-Israel occupiers now teaching classesColumbia University protester says the 'autonomous group' inside Hind Hall are asking for food and water

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Columbia University antisemitism report highlights bigotry among elites in college systemColumbia University’s new task force report shows that antisemitism is pervasive at the university — and it’s just a symptom of a larger ailment plaguing elite higher education.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Columbia University Pro-Palestinian Student Group ‘Permanently Banned’ from InstagramSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »