Colorado Supermarket Shooter Sentenced To Life In Prison

A man who killed 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 was sentenced Monday to life in prison for murder following the jury’s rejection of his attempt to avoid prison time by pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.Ahmad Alissa was convicted of 10 counts of first-degree murder, 38 counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of assault in the first degree and six counts of possessing a large-capacity magazine.
officers carrying ballistic shields slowly approached the store as others quickly escorted frightened people away from the building, some of its windows shattered. Customers and employees fled through a back loading dock to safety. Others took refuge in nearby shops.Police engaged in a shootout with the suspect inside the supermarket, which is when an officer who responded to the scene was killed — later identified as 51-year-old Eric Talley.
