Colorado Lawsuit Could Exclude LGBTQ Children From Preschool

Naomi, 7, right, and her sister MJ, left, sit in a swing with their parents Brittany and Orlando beside them, outside of their home in Denver on Sept. 17, 2024. As the mother of a transgender daughter, Brittany spoke on the condition their last name not be used about how Catholic preschools’ lawsuit against Colorado ’s universal preschool program could impact their family. At a time when the U.S.

“It’s so upsetting that there’s so much hate for our kids,” said Brittany, who is not involved in the lawsuit but represents the kind of family that could be affected by it. She spoke on the condition that her last name not be published to protect her family’s privacy.Colorado invited religious preschools to join state program

But the Catholic preschools instead wanted the state to exempt them from the parts of the non-discrimination rule covering sexual orientation and gender identity. State officials refused, saying In the Colorado case, Senior U.S. District Judge John L. Kane disagreed with the Catholic preschools on that point in his ruling.

“We were really happy that the ultimate ruling that came out was that you can’t discriminate against our community,” said Brittany, who runs a monthly park play group for transgender children and started the Denver chapter of the national group TransParent. “She came home happy and excited and said, ‘Mom, I told my whole class that I was trans and they’re all still my friends,’ ” she said.

Naomi, 7, left, her mother Brittany, father Orlando and little sister MJ, 4, sit together on their front lawn outside of their home in Denver on Sept. 17, 2024. The Catholic preschools in the Colorado case describe their refusal to enroll children from LGBTQ families as a way to avoid confusing children who might hear one thing from their parents and another from their preschool teachers.

Amanda Henderson, ​​director of the Institute for Religion, Politics & Culture at the Iliff School of Theology in Denver, said diverse opinions within the church creates a thorny job for the courts. “The lawsuit forced us to ask: ‘Do we keep our child at Wellspring Catholic Academy and seemingly support the lawsuit, forsaking our values and our consciences? Or do we forgo Catholic education at Wellspring to stand in solidarity and love with our own LGBTQ loved ones?’ ”Will Colorado’s preschool case lead to K-12 impacts?

“Lurking in that case is this notion that a religious entity could not only seek to participate in public programs, but actually become a public school,” said Kim, of the Education Law Center,

LGBTQ+ Education Preschool Colorado Religious Freedom

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



denverpost / 🏆 13. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Religious freedom, LGBTQ rights collide in lawsuit over Colorado’s universal preschool programCatholic preschools seek exemption from state non-discrimination rules; case could reach U.S. Supreme Court.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Colorado vs Colorado State NCAAF Picks & Predictions: Rams Seek Revenge in Centennial State RivalryWith the Rams nearly pulling off the upset in Boulder last year, Douglas Farmer is taking the points with a highly motivated Colorado State program eyeing vengeance at home.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Roman Catholic QB Semaj Beals is turning heads, and he recently set a Catholic League recordBeals, who already has 20-plus scholarship offers, threw for 465 yards with six passing touchdowns on Aug. 31. 'Having a quarterback like that, you always have a chance,' said Roman coach Rick Prete.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

How to get Colorado Buffaloes vs. Colorado State Rams football tickets: Top prices, optionsThe Rocky Mountain Showdown goes down in Fort Collins Saturday night, when the Colorado Buffaloes visit the Colorado State Rams.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Colorado vs Colorado State Early Picks, Predictions & Odds for Week 3Our Colorado vs Colorado State predictions are backing the underdogs to cover against the wonky Buffs.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Colorado State Players Want 'Revenge', Rip Colorado's Social Media HypeColorado State quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and wide receiver Tory Horton said the team is out for 'revenge' against Colorado.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »