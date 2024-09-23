Colorado Boy Found Safe After 18-Hour Search in Storm Drain

A 15-year-old Colorado boy with a developmental disability is back home safe after being found trapped in a storm drain, thanks to a remarkable rescue effort by local law enforcement and the Aurora community.Donnel "Tupac" Tolliver was reported missing around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, setting off an intense search by multiple agencies and local residents.

In the video, officers can be heard asking, "Are you thirsty, buddy? I got a protein bar for you."To free Tolliver, authorities used bolt cutters to unlock the steel grate trapping him in the storm culvert. Firefighters were also on the scene to assist with the safe extraction of the teen, who was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

Missingchild Rescue Stormdrain Colorado Communityeffort

