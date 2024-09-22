Colorado Beats Baylor in Thrilling Hail Mary Overtime Victory

Colorado beat the Baylor Bears 38-31 in a thriller on Saturday after a 43-yard Hail Mary touchdown in the final seconds of regular time from the Buffaloes forced overtime. Colorado received the ball with just over two minutes remaining of the fourth quarter and trailing 31-24 to Baylor after a back-and-forth encounter at Folsom Field.
I think we’re so much better than what we’re showing you at times. We keep showing you glimpses of running game. We show you glimpses of us playing tough football defensively. We show you we can throw the ball all around, and then we just stall for a series or two and surrender something foolishly. But I’m pleased.” It was a thrilling end to an exciting game in Boulder, Colorado after the Buffaloes fell into a 24-10 deficit midway through the second quarter.
College Football Colorado Buffaloes Baylor Bears Hail Mary Overtime
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »
WATCH: Shedeur Sanders 43-yard Hail Mary TD to Lajohntay Wester vs. BaylorThe pray was answered for the Buffs to force overtime in Boulder
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »
Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »