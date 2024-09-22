Colorado Beats Baylor in Thrilling Hail Mary Overtime Victory

Colorado beat the Baylor Bears 38-31 in a thriller on Saturday after a 43-yard Hail Mary touchdown in the final seconds of regular time from the Buffaloes forced overtime. Colorado received the ball with just over two minutes remaining of the fourth quarter and trailing 31-24 to Baylor after a back-and-forth encounter at Folsom Field.

I think we’re so much better than what we’re showing you at times. We keep showing you glimpses of running game. We show you glimpses of us playing tough football defensively. We show you we can throw the ball all around, and then we just stall for a series or two and surrender something foolishly. But I’m pleased.” It was a thrilling end to an exciting game in Boulder, Colorado after the Buffaloes fell into a 24-10 deficit midway through the second quarter.

College Football Colorado Buffaloes Baylor Bears Hail Mary Overtime

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cnnbrk / 🏆 393. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sanders connects with Wester on Hail Mary in regulation, Colorado beats Baylor 38-31 in overtimeLaJohntay Wester caught a 43-yard Hail Mary pass from Shedeur Sanders with no time remaining in regulation and Travis Hunter forced a fumble at the 1-yard line in overtime as Colorado rallied for an improbable 38-31 win over Baylor on a drizzly night.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Shedeur Sanders Hail Mary rallies Colorado to wild OT win vs. BaylorShedeur Sanders’ 43-yard Hail Mary to LaJohntay Wester forced overtime and helped rally Colorado to an improbable comeback win.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

WATCH: Shedeur Sanders 43-yard Hail Mary TD to Lajohntay Wester vs. BaylorThe pray was answered for the Buffs to force overtime in Boulder

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Colorado's crazy OT win had everything: A Hail Mary and premature torn goal postColorado rallied for an improbable 38-31 win over Baylor on a drizzly Saturday night.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Colorado Buffaloes rally past Baylor Bears in overtimeIt took a Hail Mary touchdown in the fourth quarter, and a Baylor fumble in overtime, but the Colorado Buffaloes defeated the Bears, 38-31, Saturday night, setting off a crowd storm at Folsom Field and the most dramatic finish under coach Deion Sanders.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Baylor Bears vs. Colorado Buffaloes - Final Score - September 21, 2024View the Baylor Bears vs. Colorado Buffaloes football game played on September 21, 2024. Box score, stats, odds, highlights, play-by-play, social & more.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »