Colorado And UCF Trade Blows In A Back-And-Forth First Quarter

. With UCF threatening to score, Hodge intercepted quarterback KJ Jefferson in the end zone, halting the drive and securing a touchback for Colorado . The pick set Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes’ offense up at the 20-yard line, and they immediately took advantage of the turnover.from Sanders to dynamic two-way player Travis Hunter . Hunter, showcasing his athleticism, walked into the end zone for his sixth touchdown of the season.

However, UCF quickly responded with a huge play of their own. Running back RJ Harvey took a pass from KJ Jefferson 75 yards to the house, tying the game at 7-7 just 11 seconds later, with 3:38 left in the first quarter. The quick strike stunned Colorado, but Shedeur Sanders and the offense were unfazed.On their next possession, Sanders showcased his deep ball accuracy, hitting wide receiver Will Sheppard with a beautifully thrown 47-yard touchdown pass.

