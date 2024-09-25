Colombia's Petro Declares Israel, US 'Not Children of God', Netanyahu a 'Criminal'

Colombia ’s far-left President Gustavo Petro declared that neither Israel nor the United States are “the children of God” and accused Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being a “criminal” in an unhingedPetro, who called for a “ world revolution ” and for an artificial intelligence “global public authority,” accused the “richest one-percent of humanity, the powerful global oligarchy” of allowing bombs to fall in “ Gaza and Sudan ,” and denounced free market ideas for allegedly bringing...
“ Netanyahu is a hero for the richest one percent of humanity because he is able to show that peoples are destroyed under bombs,” he continued.diplomatic ties with Israel in May in response to Israel’s self-defense operations against the jihadist terrorists of Hamas. The rupture followed Petro publiclyIsrael to Nazi Germany for entering Hamas-controlled Gaza to prevent the terrorists from repeating the atrocities of the October 7 attack against the country.
Petro also accused the “global oligarchy” of “economically blockading rebel countries” such as Cuba and Venezuela. Petro notably did not condemn the regimes of those countries for their extensive track records of human rights violations against their own people.
