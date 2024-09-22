College Football Week 4 Recap: Wild Finishes, Big Picture Shifts

There was no shortage of drama and wild finishes in Week 4 of the college football season, from Missouri needing double overtime to fend off Vanderbilt to Michigan's comeback win over USC to Colorado's heart-stopping rally to beat Baylor.

Amid all that, we saw a key road win for Utah at Oklahoma State and decisive wins from Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas, Ohio State, Miami and Clemson., the five highest-ranked conference champions will make the field along with the next seven highest-ranked teams. The four highest-ranked conference champions will be awarded first-round byes, with the other eight teams meeting at the campus sites of Seeds 5 through 8.

From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with this season's national championship game scheduled for Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 36-game slate of bowl games, from the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 14 to the Bahamas Bowl on Jan. 4.ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the CFP will play out, every week until the actual matchups are set on Selection Day on Dec. 8.

My only change here is Ole Miss in for USC at No. 8, which helps keep the SEC fever dream of a possible semifinal round with four of its teams alive. The assumption here is that with more conference games ahead, a shakeup is coming, but with 16 teams in the SEC, a lot of them are going to miss each other on the schedule. Ole Miss, for example, misses four of the five other SEC teams in the AP top 10: Texas, Alabama, Tennessee and Missouri.

College Football Playoffs Week 4 Results Rankings

