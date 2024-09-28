Cole Palmer Remains Humble Despite Scoring Four For Chelsea

"He scored four but he also could have scored two or three more," Maresca said."It's important he stays hungry, ambitious and I know him from many years ago with the under-23s at City and with the first team.

"What he was as a boy is exactly what he was three or four years ago. Goals, assists, best player of the Premier League -- this doesn't change the way he is. He's a humble guy and for me it's the most important thing. "He's a top player and today in football young players can change quick. Cole scores goals and never changes and this is the most important thing.

"He's special player, he's a simple and humble guy. He doesn't need to tell people how good he is because you can see it clearly."With the damage already done, Chelsea saw out a far less dramatic second half to earn their fourth league win of the season.Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty ImagesEvertonHe become the fourth player -- alongside Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink -- to score three Premier League hat tricks for Chelsea.

