Cole Palmer Nets Hat-Trick As Chelsea Thrash Brighton

Chelsea ’s Cole Palmer celebrates scoring his side’s second goal of the game with team-mates during a British Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton at Stamford Bridge, London, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. Chelsea ’s Cole Palmer celebrates after scoring his side’s 3rd goal during a British Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton at Stamford Bridge, London, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
Palmer scored in the 21st, 28th, 31st and 41st minutes, with the haul including a penalty as well as a long-range free kick that completed his hat trick. Palmer also had a four-goal haul for Chelsea last season in a 6-0 win over Everton in April, also at home. The game against Brighton was only Palmer’s 39th league appearance for Chelsea after joining from Manchester City in the offseason of 2023.Hamburg-based cult club St Pauli enjoys first Bundesliga win in 13 yearsHe scored 22 goals last season, second only to City’s Erling Haaland , and already has six goals in this campaign under Chelsea’s latest manager, Enzo Maresca.
Football Premier League Chelsea Brighton Cole Palmer Hat-Trick
