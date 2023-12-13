CoinDesk Reporters Honored with Polk Awards for Investigative Journalism

The Polk Awards, one of the most prestigious prizes in journalism, has recognized the investigative reporting of CoinDesk's Ian Allison and Tracy Wang. Their reporting on the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency empire shed light on the financial troubles of his trading firm, Alameda Research. Despite the fallout, the crypto industry will continue to have a significant impact on the world and requires well-informed journalism.





