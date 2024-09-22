Coinbase Enters Wrapped Bitcoin Market With cbBTC

The Wrapped Bitcoin market is seeing the emergence of new players, like Coinbase , the largest American crypto exchange. Analysts believe the market’s current condition presents an opportunity for higher user engagement, enhanced cross-chain liquidity, and significant growth in the coming years.suggest the race may not be smooth, and investors may be reluctant to use some tokens because of the mechanisms used by the custodians.

Coinbase launched cbBTC on September 12, and within a week, the token became the third-largest Wrapped Bitcoin in the market,HBTC and renBTC. CryptoQuant analysts found that 64% of the token’s supply on Ethereum is on the decentralized exchange Uniswap. The token has been deposited in pools to provide liquidity for several trading pairs like cbBTC/WBTC and cbBTC/USDC.has a circulating supply of roughly 1,670 cbBTC , with 941 cbBTC directly on Ethereum and 729 on Base.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coinbase Cbbtc Defi Ethereum

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Crypto_Potato / 🏆 568. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coinbase’s Wrapped Bitcoin (cbBTC) Launches on Base and EthereumCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Coinbase’s Wrapped Bitcoin cbBTC Goes LiveShaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

Coinbase Issues Crucial Warning as Tokenized Bitcoin LaunchesCoinbase Wrapped BTC, cbBTC now live on Base and Ethereum networks

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Coinbase CEO Denies Selling ‘Paper Bitcoin’ to BlackRock and cbBTC ClaimsCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Sells $89 Million in Bitcoin, Community StunnedRenowned Bitcoin bull's fund sells millions in BTC on Coinbase exchange

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Top Bitcoin ETF Expert Debunks Insane BlackRock RumorNo, BlackRock and Coinbase are not suppressing the Bitcoin price

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »