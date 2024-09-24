CNN and anchors face backlash for falsely claiming Rashida Tlaib made antisemitic remark

Calls grew on Monday for CNN and two of its top on-air personalities to apologize for claiming that U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib made an antisemitic remark during a recent interview after the journalist who interviewed the Michigan Democrat confirmed that the reporters were lying.

You're spreading lies.' On Monday, Detroit Metro Times also published a fact-check by Neavling underscoring that Tlaib never said what Nessel, Tapper, and Bash claim. 'Tlaib never once mentioned Nessel's religion or Judaism. But Metro Times pointed out in the story that Nessel is Jewish, and that appears to be the spark that led to the false claims,' Neavling wrote.

CNN Rashida Tlaib Antisemitism Israel Palestine

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



commondreams / 🏆 530. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michael Rapaport to Rashida Tlaib: Palestinians Don’t Want ‘Free Palestine’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Rashida Tlaib Comments on Pro-Palestine Student Arrests Spark ControversyThe congresswoman criticized the Michigan attorney general's decision to pursue charges against people who participated in protests earlier this year.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Rashida Tlaib targets Facebook ads to Qatari-funded outlet fans, data showPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

AHSAA seeks to get restraining order over transfer rule dismissedComplaint calls transfer rule ‘arbitrary’ and calls cheerleading a sanctioned sport that gets a pass.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

'When Calls the Heart' Spin-Off Renewed For Second SeasonWhen Hope Calls When Calls the Heart Spin Off

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

The 2nd and 26 call, Kick Six and why Eli Gold’s most memorable calls aren’t always what you thinkEli Gold’s favorite calls and his most memorable calls can be two very different things.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »