CNN Analysts Debate Kamala Harris' Stance On Border Security

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” CNN Political Commentator and former Democratic South Carolina State Rep. Bakari Sellers acknowledged that Democrats are, to some degree, just trying to pay “lip service” on border security .

Later in the segment, CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Bush official Scott Jennings stated, “here’s this amazing video of her from a couple of years ago out chanting, down with mass deportation. … Her views on this are so obvious. … The American people are going to see as tough on it, tougher than she will ever want to be on it.

Later on, Jennings brought up Harris’ record of soft positions on the border, and Sellers stated that Harris has a “serious” record as a prosecutor.Kamala Harris Demands End to Filibuster over Abortion, but Consequences Would Be SweepingComedian Katt Williams Says Diddy Ready to Snitch on Everybody

Kamala Harris Border Security Immigration Democrats Republicans

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Carole King to Join ‘Swifties for Kamala’ Kickoff Event'Swifties for Kamala' is a coalition in support of Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential bid.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

‘I Do Not Support Harris’: TikToker Slams Oprah Winfrey, Kamala Harris for Using Her VideoSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Taylor Swift's endorsement of Harris drives nearly 338,000 users to government voting websiteTaylor Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris minutes after Harris' debate against Donald Trump finished.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Fact Check: Kamala Harris Claims Biden-Harris Administration Ramped Up Oil ProductionSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Trump Campaign: Debate Opportunity to Hold Kamala Harris Accountable for Biden-Harris RecordSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Ben Stiller calling Kamala Harris ‘change’ candidate goes viral: 'Literally the Biden-Harris administration'Actor Ben Stiller received a mixed reception online after he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, saying that her candidacy represented a 'time for change.'

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »