CME Group's FedWatch Gauge Points to Interest Rate Cuts

The most recent indications on the CME Group's FedWatch gauge point to a full percentage point of interest rate cuts by the end of 2024. This week has featured two important reports, one showing that consumer prices were unchanged and wholesale prices actually declined half a percent in October.

"They're not going to want to signal that now is the time to start talking about decreases in interest rates, even if fed funds futures already has that incorporated," former Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren told CNBC. Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 15, 2023 in New York City.Markets seem to have taken this week's positive economic data as the all-clear signal for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates aggressively next year. Indications that both consumer and wholesale inflation rates have eased considerably from their mid-2022 peaks sent traders into a frenzy, with the most recent indications on the"The case isn't conclusively made yet," said Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICA

