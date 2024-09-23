Closing arguments set to begin in murder trial of ex-Houston PD narcotics officer Gerald Goines Law requiring armed guards on Texas campuses back in spotlight amid school threatsGet ready to travel this fall with these Insider Deals– As the Harding Street murder trial draws to a close, both the prosecution and defense are preparing for their final arguments on Tuesday.

The trial, centering on former Houston Police Department narcotics officer Gerald Goines, has captured widespread attention. Goines faces charges of murder and tampering with a government record, stemming from the 2019 raid that resulted in the deaths of Dennis Tuttle, Rhogena Nicholas, and their dog.

Gerald Goines Murder Trial Houston PD Harding Street Raid Closing Arguments

