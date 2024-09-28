Clippers Acquire Tucker And Powell In Surprise Trade

This trade came just days before most teams are scheduled to host media day and begin training camp, making it even more unexpected. With the unpredictable nature of this league, could more blockbuster trades be on the horizon?“P.J. Tucker and Norman Powell are starting-point salary anchors for any deal,” Favale wrote. “Piecing together the extra $13 million or so while retaining Terance Mann is not impossible now but gets easier once trade restrictions lift on others.

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank told reporters earlier this week that Kawhi Leonard will be held out of drill work to begin training camp. This reinforces the concerns many have about the additional workload Leonard may have to carry this season in the absence of Paul George, although Frank said the Clippers have brought in the type of defenders who will ease the star forward's responsibility on that end.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, forward Kawhi Leonard, and guard James Harden against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images LaVine would certainly raise the Clippers’ offensive upside, but may not be worth the gamble at this point in their timeline. Entering the third year of his five-year, $215M contract, LaVine would limit LA's financial flexibility going forward.Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation.

