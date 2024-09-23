Clinton Says Election Is Between 'Joyful' Harris And 'Dystopian' Trump

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Sunday on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS” that the election in November is between “dark, it’s dystopian” former President Donald Trump and joyful Vice President Kamala Harris .

Clinton said, “When President Biden withdrew and endorsed the vice president, I immediately along with my husband, endorsed her as well. And it felt right it felt exciting, exhilarating. I think she is not only absolutely equipped and ready to be president. I think we need somebody like her right now.”

She added, “This is an election not just between two people, two tickets, two parties it really isn’t election between democracy and autocracy, freedom and oppression. But also between leadership that wants to bring us together to do big things, to demonstrate America is ready to be as and leading a abroad because the world needs that. So the contrast between the two visions of our future could not be more stark and different.

