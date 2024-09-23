Clinton Global Initiative Pledges Aid for Sudan Crisis, Focuses on 'What's Working'

First lady Jill Biden speaks at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, during an event with spouses of NATO leaders as part of the NATO Summit.

The commitment is one of more than 100 expected at the two-day meeting of political, business and philanthropic leaders gathering to address some of the world’s most pressing issues. Former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Clinton Foundation Vice Chair Chelsea Clinton have set this year’s theme as “What’s Working,” a way to look for potential solutions and effective programs in tumultuous times.

World Food Program director Cindy McCain told The Associated Press earlier this month that “ Sudan’s nearly a forgotten crisis ” and that 25 million people there already face acute hunger. Last week, the top United Nations humanitarian official said fighting is escalating in the conflict that began in April 2023 when long-simmering tensions between Sudan’s military and paramilitary leaders broke out in the capital Khartoum and spread to other regions. The U.N.

Greg Milne, the Clinton Global Initiative CEO who convened a panel in April to raise awareness and support for the Sudanese people, said the new coalition is an example of what bringing organizations from varied sectors can do.

