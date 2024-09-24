Climate Believers Also Fall Victim to 'Truthiness' Effect

A study of mostly climate science believers shows just how easily information -- and misinformation -- can blur people's sense of the truth. All it takes is repetition.In two rounds studies, they found that even the strongest believers in climate science -- those categorized as"alarmed" believers -- felt that the skeptical and pro-climate beliefs seemed more true when they encountered them a second time.

The team of researchers wondered how people who said they firmly believe in climate science would respond when they encountered climate-skeptical statements. In the second round, the participants also were asked to determine if the claim seemed scientific or climate-skeptic. "People find claims of climate skeptics more credible when they have been repeated just once," said the study's lead author, Mary Jiang, of The Australian National University."Surprisingly, this increase in belief as a result of repetition occurs even when people identify as a strong endorser of climate science."

