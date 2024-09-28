Clemson vs. Stanford Predictions: Tigers Set to Explode, Cardinal Can Still Surprise

Clemson is sure to light up this horrid Stanford defense, but don't surprised when the Cardinal put up some points of their own.
While running back Phil Mafah remains Clemson’s biggest threat on offense, it’s actually the passing game making the difference as of late. Cade Klubnik has totaled 11 touchdowns in his last two games, with eight of them coming through the air. But for as bad as Stanford’s defense has been, its offense has been competent and should be able to do enough to help this Over hit.
Mafah’s averaging five yards after contact this season and has three 15+ yard runs in his last two games. That spells trouble for a Stanford defense that’s missed 26 tackles already this season and is just 83rd in EPA per rush. Clemson has only hit the game total Under in two of its last 6 games at home . Find more : Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website. We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links.
Clemson Stanford ACC College Football Predictions High-Scoring Game
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »