Clear The Shelters Is Back For Its 10th Annual Campaign!

is NBCUniversal Local's nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “ clear the shelters .” Each year, more than 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our initiative.

This year’s campaign is a month-long event from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10 and culminates in crescendo events the weekend of Sept. 7. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.If you agree, check the “cover donation processing fees.”Fill out the donation form, include your contact information, credit or debit card number, expiration date, CVV and zip code.

There are several ways to donate on Instagram, including to a nonprofit fundraiser in a post, during an Instagram Live video, or through a donation sticker in a Story:Open the post, tap the banner on the right, tap Donate on the fundraiser details page, enter the amount, tap Continue, and then tap Donation visibility.Tap Donate in the bottom left, enter the amount, tap Next, select a payment method, and then tap Donate at the bottom.Select the"Donation" sticker.

Here are the shelters participating in the 10th Clear the Shelters™Adopt a pet during this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Clear the Shelters from August 10 through September 10 and add to your family.

Clear The Shelters Returns For Its 10th Annual Campaign!NBCUniversal Local's nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign, 'Clear the Shelters,' is back for its 10th year. The month-long event runs from August 10 to September 10, with a culminating weekend of events on September 7th. Over the past nine years, the initiative has helped more than 1 million pets find loving homes.

San Diegans adopt more than 250 pets during annual Clear the Shelters eventMore than 250 pets in San Diego County found their forever homes on Saturday during NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's annual Clear the Shelters event.

