Claudia Kim Finalizes Divorce From Husband

On September 23, STARNEWS reported that the actress had recently finalized her divorce from her husband, marking the end of their five-year marriage.

In response to the report, her agency YG Entertainment confirmed, "After careful discussions, Claudia Kim has decided to conclude her marriage. The divorce was settled amicably through mutual agreement."

