Citi Double Upgrades Ciena To Buy, Morgan Stanley Raises Constellation Energy Price Target

A software stocks and a nuclear energy play were among the names being talked about by analysts on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Palantir to market perform, citing a rich valuation. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Constellation Energy to $313m implying more than 20% upside. Check out the latest calls and chatter below. All times ET. 6:12 a.m.: Citi double upgrades Ciena to buy from sell Citi likes what it sees from Ciena .
mountain PLTR year to date While a high valuation may be the stock's biggest near-term obstacle, Gesuale is optimistic on the company's potential in the long run as an artificial intelligence beneficiary. "Geopolitical instability and global AI arms race provide improving long term visibility for Palantir that should pave the way for ongoing growth in the ~20% range over the next few years," Gesuale added. — Lisa Kailai Han 5:47 a.m.
Ciena Palantir Constellation Energy Morgan Stanley Raymond James
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Italian GP Upgrades: Ferrari Brings Serious Upgrades To Temple Of SpeedAs the Formula 1 season powers into the second half of the season, the iconic Monza circuit plays host to the 2024 Italian Grand Prix. Known for its high-speed
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »
Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »
Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »