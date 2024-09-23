Cincinnati Reds Fire Manager David Bell

"David provided the kind of steadiness that we needed in our clubhouse over the last few seasons," Reds President Nick Krall said in a statement. "We felt a change was needed to move the Major League team forward. We have not achieved the success we expected, and we need to begin focusing on 2025."
The Reds are 76-81 this season. Bell finishes his tenure in Cincinnati with a 409-456 record in six seasons. The Reds qualified for the playoff once in six years with Bell managing the team. He signed a contract extension last year that put him under contract through 2026.
Cincinnati Reds David Bell MLB Firing Manager
