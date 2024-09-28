Christine Sinclair Retires From Professional Football

Christine Sinclair looks on during Group B soccer action against Nigeria at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023, Scott Barbour/The Canadian Press via AP)A Canada native, Sinclair played as a forward for the Portland Thorns since 2013, and is the all-time leading goal scorer in international football across both men and women at 190 goals. She's earned multiple Olympic medals, and is internationally one of the most-capped soccer players.

"Your impact will last a lifetime. Thank you for everything, Sinc. ♥️ Club legend, Christine Sinclair, has announced her retirement from professional football," the Portland Thorns said in a statement on Friday.Sinclair closes out her storied career following 25 years of professional football, spanning two countries, various leagues, and six organizations.

Sinclair was one of the first members of the Portland Thorns and the only player to be with the team throughout the entirety of its 12-year history. The Thorns have announced they will honor Sinclair and her career during her final regular season match on Friday, November 1 at 7:00 p.m. PT when Portland hosts Angel City in the final regular season match of the year.

Christine Sinclair Retirement Soccer Football Portland Thorns

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News4SA / 🏆 251. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Christine Sinclair retires: Canada star to play to season's endPortland Thorns forward Christine Sinclair, the leading goal scorer in international soccer history, will retire at the end of the 2024 National Women's Soccer League season, she announced on Friday.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Lengendary soccer player Christine Sinclair retires from Portland Thorns, industryPortland Thorns FC legend Christine Sinclair has announced her retirement from professional soccer.Sinclair closes out her storied career following 25 years of

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Christine Sinclair Retires From Professional Football After Storied CareerCanadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair has announced her retirement from professional football after a remarkable 25-year career. Sinclair, the all-time leading goal scorer in international football with 190 goals, played for various clubs across two countries and leaves behind a legacy of success.

Source: mynbc15 - 🏆 262. / 63 Read more »

Christine Sinclair Announces Retirement From Professional FootballCanadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair has announced her retirement from professional football after a remarkable 25-year career. Sinclair, the all-time leading goal scorer in international football with 190 goals, played for the Portland Thorns since 2013 and was instrumental in the team's success throughout its 12-year history.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Christine Sinclair, world’s top international goalscorer, announces retirementChristine Sinclair, one of the founding players for the Portland Thorns, announced Friday that she's retiring from the game.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Christine Sinclair announces she'll retire from pro soccer at the end of the NWSL seasonChristine Sinclair, one of the founding players for the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League, announced on Friday that she retiring from the game. Sinclair will finish out the season with the Thorns. Portland plans to honor her before the final regular season home game on Nov. 1.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »