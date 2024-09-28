Christian McCaffrey To Miss More Time With Worsening Achilles Injury

Christian McCaffrey will remain out for the foreseeable future. The San Francisco 49ers’ star running back has missed the team’s first three games of the 2024 season with Achilles tendonitis. Days before San Francisco’s Week 2 contest against the Minnesota Vikings, McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve, leaving him out of commission through at least Week 5. Now, though, McCaffrey’s condition has only worsened.

“I think it more suggests this is an injury that they think they are going to need something more to augment his healing that may require weeks or a couple months rather than a week or two,” said Fibel . “This may be something where you realize the pathology is a little bit more serious and reserve a way to allow him to return this season, even if it does take a month or two with him needing a longer recovery.

