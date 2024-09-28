Christian Combs and Siblings Denies Book Claims About Mother Kim Porter

Christian Combs , 26, and twins Jessie Combs and D’Lila Combs, both 17, whom Porter shared with Diddy , as well as Quincy Taylor Brown, 33, whom Porter welcomed with singer Al B. Sure! released a joint statement dispelling rumors about their mother in the wake of Diddy ’s arrest.“Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not,” the siblings wrote in a Sept.

The siblings also called out speculation surrounding the 2018 death of the actress and model, who died of pneumonia at the age of 47. Quincy’s biological dad, Al B. Sure!, who previously revealed that he was secretly married to Porter in the early ‘90s, was one of the voices claiming Porter did not die of natural causes, calling her death a “tragic murder,” in a Sept.

The siblings continued, “We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives. Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories.” In their statement, Diddy’s children did not directly address the Bad Boy Records founder’s recent legal drama, which includes aon charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, according to an unsealed indictment obtained by NBC News.

Diddy, who has pleaded not guilty on all charges, was denied bail by a judge and was placed on suicide watch upon entering Brooklyn’s

Kim Porter Diddy Book Rumors Family Statement Christian Combs

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Kim Porter's children break silence on mother's death amid scandalFour of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' children said they 'feel the need to speak out' in wake of their father's recent arrest in New York City.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Al B Sure calls for investigation of Kim Porter book amid Sean “Diddy” Combs arrestAl B Sure shared a son, Quincy, with the late model, Combs, who dated Porter on and off in the 1990s through 2007, adopted Quincy.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Kim Porter's Children Address Rumors Surrounding Her Death and Relationship With DiddyIn a joint statement, Kim Porter's four children, Christian Combs, Jessie Combs, D’Lila Combs, and Quincy Taylor Brown, address recent rumors about their mother's death and her relationship with Sean Combs (Diddy). They refute claims of a book detailing Porter's life and relationship with Diddy, and dismiss conspiracy theories surrounding her passing.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Kim Porter's Alleged Tell-All Diary: Death Threats, Sex Parties, and Abuse Claims Against DiddyA tell-all memoir allegedly written by Kim Porter, the late ex-girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, has become a bestseller on Amazon following Combs’ arrest. The book, published under the name Jamal T. Millwood, claims to be a collection of Porter's diary entries and details allegations of abuse, sex parties, and inappropriate relationships involving Combs.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Kim Porter's children say she didn’t write bestselling memoir about DiddyKim Porter and Sean “Diddy” Combs' children have made a statement denouncing a book that claims to be written by the late Porter.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Kim Porter's children say she didn’t write bestselling memoir about DiddyKim Porter and Sean “Diddy” Combs' children have made a statement denouncing a book that claims to be written by the late Porter.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »