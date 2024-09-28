Christian Combs and Siblings Denies Book Claims About Mother Kim Porter

Christian Combs , 26, and twins Jessie Combs and D’Lila Combs, both 17, whom Porter shared with Diddy , as well as Quincy Taylor Brown, 33, whom Porter welcomed with singer Al B. Sure! released a joint statement dispelling rumors about their mother in the wake of Diddy ’s arrest.“Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not,” the siblings wrote in a Sept.
The siblings also called out speculation surrounding the 2018 death of the actress and model, who died of pneumonia at the age of 47. Quincy’s biological dad, Al B. Sure!, who previously revealed that he was secretly married to Porter in the early ‘90s, was one of the voices claiming Porter did not die of natural causes, calling her death a “tragic murder,” in a Sept.
The siblings continued, “We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives. Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories.” In their statement, Diddy’s children did not directly address the Bad Boy Records founder’s recent legal drama, which includes aon charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, according to an unsealed indictment obtained by NBC News.
Diddy, who has pleaded not guilty on all charges, was denied bail by a judge and was placed on suicide watch upon entering Brooklyn’s
Kim Porter Diddy Book Rumors Family Statement
