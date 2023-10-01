Chris Hemsworth Got Too Jacked For His ‘Thor’ Costume, Of Course

The Big Picture We may be used to witnessing superhero actors' astounding commitment to bulking up in preparation for their action-packed roles, but one actor, in particular, ended up taking this too far. According to Vulture, during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Chris Hemsworth claimed that while partaking in a camera test shortly before filming Thor, he soon discovered that something was very off with the fit of his iconic Thor costume.

Chris Hemsworth's 'Thor' Costume Gave Him "Pins and Needles" Trying on the superhero costume would prove to be a scary moment for Hemsworth. Beginning to get "pins and needles" and numb hands, he soon realized that something clearly wasn't right. The truth was, the suit was so tight, that it was beginning to cut off his circulation. While his bulking regime had clearly been effective, it had gone a little over requirement — although to his credit, according to the Vulture article, he had originally been instructed to "get as big as you can," a brief he more than fulfilled. However, on discovering that he no longer fit into the suit, he was encouraged to reduce the intensity of his workouts by Thor director Kenneth Branagh, to lose some of this mass ahead of filming.

However, this was not the only stumbling block that Hemsworth had to overcome ahead of a more recent role as the God of Thunder.

Read more:

Collider »

Chris Hemsworth Rides Ponies on Father-Daughter Trip to IcelandChris Hemsworth shares 11-year-old daughter India as well as 9-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha with wife Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s Family Album: PhotosChris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and their children have plenty of fun together as a family of five — see photos

Sen. Dianne Feinstein was 'lonely voice' on gun laws for years, Sen. Chris Murphy saysIn the Senate since 1992, Sen. Dianne Feinstein fought for what she called 'sensible gun laws,' writing and helping pass the federal assault weapons ban in 1994. Sen. Chris Murphy, of Connecticut, worked with Feinstein for more gun control legislation after the Sandy Hook massacre. He joined CBS News to discuss Feinstein's legacy.

'Love Is Blind' star Chris Fox explains why he gave Johnie Maraist a second chanceJohnie originally ended her relationship with Chris in the pods, hoping to pursue her connection with Izzy Zapata.

Flames executive Chris Snow dies at age 42 after ‘catastrophic brain injury’Flames executive Chris Snow died Saturday after a “catastrophic brain injury” after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this week, his wife said. He was 42.

Chris Pine's Kirk Was Almost Star Trek's Youngest Admiral & It'd Be A DisasterChris Pine's Admiral Kirk would be bored rigid.

The Big Picture We may be used to witnessing superhero actors' astounding commitment to bulking up in preparation for their action-packed roles, but one actor, in particular, ended up taking this too far. According to Vulture, during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Chris Hemsworth claimed that while partaking in a camera test shortly before filming Thor, he soon discovered that something was very off with the fit of his iconic Thor costume. It became apparent that Hemsworth had been so staunchly dedicated to his workout regime that he had increased his body mass an unbelievable amount — to the extent that he couldn't safely wear his superhero suit. Who knew that Marvel superheroes could be too buff?

Chris Hemsworth's 'Thor' Costume Gave Him "Pins and Needles" Trying on the superhero costume would prove to be a scary moment for Hemsworth. Beginning to get "pins and needles" and numb hands, he soon realized that something clearly wasn't right. The truth was, the suit was so tight, that it was beginning to cut off his circulation. While his bulking regime had clearly been effective, it had gone a little over requirement — although to his credit, according to the Vulture article, he had originally been instructed to "get as big as you can," a brief he more than fulfilled. However, on discovering that he no longer fit into the suit, he was encouraged to reduce the intensity of his workouts by Thor director Kenneth Branagh, to lose some of this mass ahead of filming.

However, this was not the only stumbling block that Hemsworth had to overcome ahead of a more recent role as the God of Thunder. In fact, an article by the Los Angeles Times jokingly accused the Australian actor of skipping leg day a little too often, referring to an Instagram photo which seemed to depict him with an exaggeratedly top-heavy physique. He is seen in the photo with one of his young sons, who had controversially opted to choose DC's Superman over Thor. With Hemsworth's physique in question being affectionately mocked in the comments by his older brother Luke Hemsworth, he may be embodying a Norse god, but the Aussie actor is evidently only human — and no less loved for it.

Hemsworth Set Marvel's Standard For Superhero Physiques Despite any repercussions he may have faced, Hemsworth's extreme bulking clearly set the standard for others to follow, with Marvel stars like Natalie Portman and Kumail Nanjiani also choosing to get ripped for their action-packed roles. Although some actors' exercise plans were extreme, including Nanjiani's regime which caused him to puke, and their resulting physiques possibly prompt questions about increasingly inaccessible beauty standards, it hasn't all been negative. Portman reportedly found the "reimagined" version of Jane Foster "really exciting" in Taika Waititi's 2022 Marvel entry Thor: Love and Thunder, also enjoying the chance to bulk up and get physically fitter than she'd ever been before. She learned from co-stars Tessa Thompson and Hemsworth how to quickly increase her strength, and it paid off, with a visibly muscular Jane earning the right to wield Thor's famed hammer Mjölnir. Portman did not experience any difficulties with her wardrobe either, citing to the Los Angeles Times that the costume designer considerately designed it to be as comfortable as possible, and easily removed. Perhaps lessons had been learned from Hemsworth's earlier costume incident.

RELATED: Watch Chris Hemsworth Break Down His 'Extraction 2' Stunts New Featurette

Hemsworth's Future As Thor Is Uncertain It may be time for Hemsworth to move on from his always super-sized, often hilarious portrayal of Thor, as the actor admitted that he was ready for a new challenge now that his time as the action hero has come to a natural pause. Despite this, he maintains that he would be open to returning to playing the Norse god, should a wholly new version of the superhero be conceived, to keep the Thor films feeling fresh to returning audiences. Considering that he has been cast as Thor an astounding 13 times within 10 years — including in video games — it is understandable that he might desire a change of direction. We were transfixed by Hemsworth's morally ambiguous heroics in Extraction 2 earlier this year; maybe it's time for him to fully embrace similar B-movie roles which are no less beloved by fans, and no less packed full of jaw-dropping stunts.