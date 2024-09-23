Chris Evans Teams Up With Dwayne Johnson To Save Christmas In 'Red One' Trailer

for "Red One" released by Amazon MGM Studios on Sunday, a bounty hunter, played by Chris Evans , is kidnapped and brought to the North Pole, where he is informed Santa has been abducted.
Evans and Johnson, who plays the North Pole's head of security, team up in the trailer for the action-comedy that follows the duo on the search for the missing jolly man."Are you saying Santa Claus has been kidnapped?" asks Evans after being informed that "Red One" had been abducted. The trailer explains Evans will be working with Johnson, whom he vocally expresses distaste for, to track down everyone's favorite Christmas icon.Dwayne Johnson remembers late dad on birthday: 'Wish I could hug him one more time'
The magic of the North Pole is in full effect throughout clip as a polar bear with human qualities dominates the screen for several shots, supply closets double as portal systems and several fantasy creatures appear along the quest to "save Christmas.
Also starring in the Jake Kasdan-directed film are J. K. Simmons as Santa Claus, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt and Lucy Liu among others.
Chris Evans Dwayne Johnson Christmas Action Comedy Trailer
